Special air quality statement issued for Calgary amid ongoing heatwave

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Calgary on Tuesday morning amid an ongoing heatwave.

The national weather agency warned that stagnant weather conditions under a ridge of high pressure are causing pollution to build up.

“Air quality is expected to be at its worst in the evenings while these hot and sunny conditions persist,” the statement said.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath."

Read more: Girl airlifted to hospital after being pulled from Calgary lake

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung diseases like asthma and COPD can be particularly sensitive to air pollution, Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels,” the air quality statement warned.

“Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.”

People of all ages or work or exercise outdoors are at an increased risk due to the health effects posed by air pollution.

Calgary’s current Air Quality Health Index (AQHI)

As of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Alberta Environment and Parks listed Calgary’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) at 2 (low risk), with it forecast to reach a maximum of 7 (high risk) on Tuesday afternoon and evening, followed by 5 (medium risk) on Wednesday.

Heat Warning remains in place in Calgary

Calgary, along with the rest of Alberta, remained under a heat warning on Tuesday.

Environment Canada said the prolonged and historic heatwave will persist through the week with afternoon highs in the mid-to-high 30s.

“Little to no reprieve from the heat is expected, as overnight lows will remain between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius,” Environment Canada said.

Heat warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Story continues below advertisement

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.