Nelson House, Man. RCMP searching for four missing firshermen

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nelson House, Man., are searching for four missing fishermen.

The four fishermen that are missing are

60-year-old Larry Moose, from Winnipeg

51-year-old Glen Spence, from Nelson House

51-year-old Malcolm Peterson, from Thompson

44-year-old Scott Leighton, from Nelson House

They were last seen on June 25, 2021, when they left for a camp located at Notigi, Man.

On June 26, a supply driver attended the camp and noted nobody was around.

The driver then returned on June 28 and after still not seeing any new activity at the camp, he notified the RCMP that the men are missing.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP officers are currently en route to the camp to investigate the situation and Nelson fire/rescue team is making arrangements for a search team to investigate the area with boats and a helicopter.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Nelson House RCMP or to submit an anonymous tip to the online secure tip line.

1:40 Manitoba’s top doctor says restrictions easing, but will still reopen gradually Manitoba’s top doctor says restrictions easing, but will still reopen gradually