Canada

Nelson House, Man. RCMP searching for four missing firshermen

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 6:51 pm
Four fishermen are missing They were last seen on June 25, 2021, when they left for a camp located at Notigi, Manitoba. View image in full screen
Four fishermen are missing They were last seen on June 25, 2021, when they left for a camp located at Notigi, Manitoba. Devon Simmons, Global News

Police in Nelson House, Man., are searching for four missing fishermen.

The four fishermen that are missing are

  • 60-year-old Larry Moose, from Winnipeg
  • 51-year-old Glen Spence, from Nelson House
  • 51-year-old Malcolm Peterson, from Thompson
  • 44-year-old Scott Leighton, from Nelson House

They were last seen on June 25, 2021, when they left for a camp located at Notigi, Man.

On June 26, a supply driver attended the camp and noted nobody was around.

The driver then returned on June 28 and after still not seeing any new activity at the camp, he notified the RCMP that the men are missing.

RCMP officers are currently en route to the camp to investigate the situation and Nelson fire/rescue team is making arrangements for a search team to investigate the area with boats and a helicopter.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Nelson House RCMP or to submit an anonymous tip to the online secure tip line.

