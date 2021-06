Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old girl from Hamiota has gone missing and police are asking for help in her search.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Kylynn Kasto left her high school and said she was headed towards Alberta.

She is 5’2″ and 110 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information can call RCMP at 204-759-2344, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Advertisement