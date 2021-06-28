Menu

Crime

Richmond, B.C., double fatal shooting not related to gang violence: police

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 3:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigating double fatal shooting in Richmond' Police investigating double fatal shooting in Richmond
Richmond RCMP confirmed Saturday that two people died in a shooting Friday night that is being investigated as a double homicide. Paul Johnson reports.

It appears the two people who were fatally shot in Richmond last week were not victims of gang violence, but of a murder-suicide.

Police said they were called to the area of Westminster Highway and Barnard Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

Click to play video: 'Questions about Metro Vancouver police handling of gangland killings' Questions about Metro Vancouver police handling of gangland killings
Questions about Metro Vancouver police handling of gangland killings – May 11, 2021

Neighbours told Global News at the time that they heard gunshots followed by police sirens near Terra Nova Park.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, police said one of the deceased was the victim of a homicide.

“We are not looking for any outstanding suspects,” Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

“We will be reaching out to family and friends of the persons involved, seeking information, and offering support.”

Police went on to say the incident is not related to the Metro Vancouver gang conflict and there is no risk to the public.

There is no word on the identity of the victims.

— With files from Simon Little

