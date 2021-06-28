Richmond, B.C., double fatal shooting not related to gang violence: police

Send this page to someone via email

It appears the two people who were fatally shot in Richmond last week were not victims of gang violence, but of a murder-suicide.

Police said they were called to the area of Westminster Highway and Barnard Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

Neighbours told Global News at the time that they heard gunshots followed by police sirens near Terra Nova Park.

On Monday, police said one of the deceased was the victim of a homicide.

“We are not looking for any outstanding suspects,” Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

“We will be reaching out to family and friends of the persons involved, seeking information, and offering support.”

Police went on to say the incident is not related to the Metro Vancouver gang conflict and there is no risk to the public.

There is no word on the identity of the victims.

