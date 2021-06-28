Niagara police investigating fatality involving farm tractor in Port Colborne

Niagara police say they are investigating an incident in which a driver appears to have died after a farm tractor flipped over in Port Colborne.
Emergency crews discovered the man following a call out to the scene just before 4 p.m. on Saturday near Chippawa Road and Babion Road.
Investigators say a farm tractor was found flipped over with the driver pinned underneath.
It’s believed the 70-year-old man operating the tractor attempted to go up a steep hill, causing the machine to flip over.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
