Niagara police investigating fatality involving farm tractor in Port Colborne

Niagara police say they are investigating an incident in which a driver appears to have died after a farm tractor flipped over in Port Colborne.

Emergency crews discovered the man following a call out to the scene just before 4 p.m. on Saturday near Chippawa Road and Babion Road.

Investigators say a farm tractor was found flipped over with the driver pinned underneath.

It’s believed the 70-year-old man operating the tractor attempted to go up a steep hill, causing the machine to flip over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

