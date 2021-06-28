No deaths, 61 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba reported no new deaths but 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, public health officials said.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the province to 56,036. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba remains at 1,139.

Monday’s COVID-19 data shows 27 cases in the Winnipeg region, 20 in Interlake-Eastern, eight in the Northern region, four in Southern Health–Santé Sud, and two in the Prairie Mountain health region.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 6.2 per cent provincially and 5.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

