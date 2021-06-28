5 men overdose on bench at Vancouver’s English Bay Beach Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police said five men were taken to the hospital on Sunday after overdosing.

The men were all passed out on a bench in the 1800 block of Beach Avenue at English Bay, police said, and when officers arrived around 10:30 a.m. they all either had shallow breathing or were not breathing at all.

Police administered naloxone to all five men while waiting for B.C. Ambulance and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services crews to arrive.

The men are believed to be in their 20s and police said they had been on the bench for several hours but passersby thought they had been drinking and passed out so no one had called 911.

A concerned citizen eventually flagged down an officer.

4:34 One million naloxone kits have been distributed in B.C. One million naloxone kits have been distributed in B.C – Jun 12, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures in Vancouver reached 31.1 C Sunday.

Vancouver police did not have an update on the men’s condition Monday as the issue is not criminal in nature.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Ambulance Service for further information.