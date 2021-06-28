Former Fredericton radio host sentenced in Puerto Rico after seeking sex from minor

Send this page to someone via email

A former New Brunswick radio host accused of seeking sex from a minor in Puerto Rico has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Trevor Doyle was sentenced June 3 via videoconference.

Doyle was arrested in April 2019 after trying to solicit sex from an FBI agent posing online as a teenage girl.

He pleaded guilty in February 2020 to a charge of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Doyle will serve his sentence at a minimum security facility in Pensacola, Fla.

He will also be under supervision for 10 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021.