Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Fredericton radio host sentenced in Puerto Rico after seeking sex from minor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2021 12:24 pm
Trevor Doyle is seen in this undated photograph.
Trevor Doyle is seen in this undated photograph. Source: iHeartRadio.ca

A former New Brunswick radio host accused of seeking sex from a minor in Puerto Rico has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Trevor Doyle was sentenced June 3 via videoconference.

Read more: Former Fredericton radio host facing sex charge reaches plea agreement

Doyle was arrested in April 2019 after trying to solicit sex from an FBI agent posing online as a teenage girl.

Trending Stories

He pleaded guilty in February 2020 to a charge of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Doyle will serve his sentence at a minimum security facility in Pensacola, Fla.

He will also be under supervision for 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagFBI tagPrison tagPuerto Rico tagTrevor Doyle tagsex charge tagsolicit sex tagtravel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers