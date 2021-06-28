Calgary mother charged with daughter’s murder after body found on highway

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged a Calgary mother with the murder of her daughter last year.

RMCP said 24-year-old Sarah Rabik from Calgary was found dead on Highway 8 southeast of Cochrane at around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2020.

On Monday, RCMP released an update saying officers have since charged 60-year-old Debora Joyce Rabik with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body.

An obituary on McInnis and Holloway’s website indicates Sarah Rabik’s mother is Debora Joyce Rabik

RCMP say Debora Rabik was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

According to the obituary, Sarah was a student at Mount Royal University and had volunteered with the organization Making Changes.

It describes Rabik’s love for Disneyland and says her home was filled with the memories of her many Disney trips.

“Sarah was perhaps best known for her style,” the obituary reads. “Her platinum blonde bob sat atop the most perfectly coordinated outfits.”

“Even her hiking boots had a pink stripe that had to be coordinated with her hiking outfits.”

The obituary also says Sarah had a rigid sense of right and wrong and believed everyone should be treated with respect and kindness.