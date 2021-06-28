Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Hamilton will be ‘very warm and humid’ on Monday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 10:34 am
Waterfront Trail at Confederation Park, Hamilton, Ontario. View image in full screen
Waterfront Trail at Confederation Park, Hamilton, Ontario. Don Mitchell / Global News

Canada’s weather agency says Hamiltonians should brace for a humidex expected to reach 40 on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for warm and humid weather with temperatures in the mid-30s, expected to stay until a cooldown on Tuesday.

“A very warm and humid airmass will remain over the area today,” Environment Canada said Monday. “Afternoon humidex values in the upper 30s to near 40 are expected.”

Read more: Lytton, B.C. sets all-time temperature record for Canada amid blistering heat wave

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the city’s temperature hit 27 C  with a humidex of 36.

The humid weather is also bringing a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or early evening.

Story continues below advertisement

A cold air mass is expected to arrive Monday night which should cool things down a bit, according to Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell

“So something we’re going to be watching as this next cold front comes in and that same front is going to help us get out of this heatwave that’s building,” Farnell said.

Click to play video: 'Historic heat wave in B.C. scorches crops, shatters records' Historic heat wave in B.C. scorches crops, shatters records
Historic heat wave in B.C. scorches crops, shatters records

 

Trending Stories

On the weekend, British Columbia smashed the all-time record for maximum temperature recorded in Canada.

Environment Canada recorded 46.1 C in Lytton, B.C., on Sunday.

The previous record of 45 C was documented in Yellow Grass, and Midale, Sask., on July 5, 1937. The previous B.C. record of 44.4 C was set in Lytton in 1941.

Story continues below advertisement

Farnell says much of British Columbia, northern Alberta and parts of Yukon and the Northwest Territories are experiencing a “heat dome” caused by a strong ridge of high pressure that traps warm air underneath it.

Read more: What you need to know about the ‘heat dome’ hovering above B.C., Alberta and territories

So this heat dome basically feeds back on itself,” Farnell said.

“This heat dome extends way up into the atmosphere and the jet stream and all the clouds, the storms, are forced basically as a buffer to go around.”

Hamilton’s forecast on Tuesday is calling for clouds, showers and an afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 28 C and a humidex value of 37.

Wednesday, showers and 25 C is expected.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagCity of Hamilton tagHeat Warning tagAnthony Farnell tagHamilton weather tagHumidex tagheat dome taghamilton heat warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers