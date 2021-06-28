Hamilton will be ‘very warm and humid’ on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s weather agency says Hamiltonians should brace for a humidex expected to reach 40 on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for warm and humid weather with temperatures in the mid-30s, expected to stay until a cooldown on Tuesday.

“A very warm and humid airmass will remain over the area today,” Environment Canada said Monday. “Afternoon humidex values in the upper 30s to near 40 are expected.”

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the city’s temperature hit 27 C with a humidex of 36.

The humid weather is also bringing a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or early evening.

A cold air mass is expected to arrive Monday night which should cool things down a bit, according to Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell

“So something we’re going to be watching as this next cold front comes in and that same front is going to help us get out of this heatwave that’s building,” Farnell said.

On the weekend, British Columbia smashed the all-time record for maximum temperature recorded in Canada.

Environment Canada recorded 46.1 C in Lytton, B.C., on Sunday.

The previous record of 45 C was documented in Yellow Grass, and Midale, Sask., on July 5, 1937. The previous B.C. record of 44.4 C was set in Lytton in 1941.

Farnell says much of British Columbia, northern Alberta and parts of Yukon and the Northwest Territories are experiencing a “heat dome” caused by a strong ridge of high pressure that traps warm air underneath it.

“So this heat dome basically feeds back on itself,” Farnell said.

“This heat dome extends way up into the atmosphere and the jet stream and all the clouds, the storms, are forced basically as a buffer to go around.”

Hamilton’s forecast on Tuesday is calling for clouds, showers and an afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 28 C and a humidex value of 37.

Wednesday, showers and 25 C is expected.