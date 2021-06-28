Montreal humidex forecast to hit 40 C as heat warning gets issued

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a scorcher in Montreal.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city and surrounding areas, saying the blast of humidity will continue through Tuesday.

“Daytime highs will approach 30 C, while overnight lows will remain above 20,” the statement reads. “Combined temperature and humidity values will give humidex values near 40.”

The weather agency warns that risks are “greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

READ MORE: Lytton, B.C. sets all-time temperature record for Canada amid blistering heat wave

It also suggests keeping an eye out for the effect of heat illness, including swelling, rash, caps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal public health recommends spending a few hours in air conditioning, limiting intense physical activity and to wear loose-fitting clothing. Authorities say that during times of extreme heat, never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle.

It’s also a good idea to check in on one loved ones who are elderly, live alone or have chronic illnesses.

The humidity is set to break in the middle of the week, with showers expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

2:53 Health Matters: Signs and symptoms of heat stroke Health Matters: Signs and symptoms of heat stroke – Jun 24, 2019