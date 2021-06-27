Cliff jumper rescued after getting swept up in dangerous Lynn Canyon current

Send this page to someone via email

District of North Vancouver firefighters were called to Lynn Canyon on Sunday to rescue a cliff jumper swept up in the creek.

DNV Fire and Rescue Services Assistant Chief David Johnson said the 23-year-old man had been jumping into Lynn Creek when he was swept away in a heavy current.

Read more: Firefighters called to perform technical rescue in downtown Vancouver

“He almost got swept over another set of currents into what I would call a terminal hazard, and he did the right thing by staying on the right side of the river and giving us a call,” Johnson said.

0:23 Death at Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon park Death at Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon park – Aug 24, 2020

Crews attended and were able to perform a high-angle rope rescue and get the man out without any serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The call came in as firefighters were conducting several other rescues, Johnson said, prompting them to call for assistance from Metro Vancouver park rangers.

READ MORE: Injured woman rescued after cliff diving near Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge

Johnson said conditions on the region’s waterways were becoming increasingly hazardous amid the rapidly warming weather.

“With the combination of the snowpack we had this year and the big spike in temperature, the rivers are flowing far faster than they would be at the time,” he said.

“Be safe around the water. Go and enjoy the water, but be safe.”