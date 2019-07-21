Injured woman rescued after cliff diving near Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge

A young woman was rescued from the waters near the Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge after getting injured while cliff diving Sunday.

District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said they responded to the 90-foot pool in Lynn Canyon Park around 4:30 p.m.

Asst. Fire Chief Kit Little said crews had to be lowered into the canyon to reach the woman, who is believed to be in her 20s.

“She decided to try a little cliff jumping, which is a very dangerous activity, as we all know,” he said. “I’m not sure how she got into the position she was in, but she hurt her ankle.”

Little added that the injured woman managed to grab on to metal rungs that were recently installed to keep people out of the water while crews made their way down to her.

“We had probably one of our best rescues ever,” Little said. “The guys were right on it, real fast and managed to get her out in a short amount of time.”

Little said the woman is in good condition and received care from paramedics.

Nearly a dozen crew members attended the rescue, Little added.

The rescue provided fire officials with another opportunity to remind residents and visitors not to dive off the cliffs in the canyon.

“It’s the same message: this is a dangerous activity,” Little said. “We try to discourage people from doing it, we’ve had people die in the past. We train here regularly, because it still happens.”

North Vancouver RCMP have warned people to steer clear of diving off the cliffs in the past.