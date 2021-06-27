Whopper of fire at Burger King quickly doused in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A whopper of a fire at a Burger King outlet in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday evening was quickly extinguished by responding fire crews.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., emergency calls flooded 911 reporting flames coming from the roof of the commercial fast food restaurant in the 2000 block of Highway 97N.

View image in full screen Firefighters climb onto the roof of Burger King in Kelowna to extinguish a mechanical fire. Courtesy: Nick Henri/Submitted

“The fire was quickly extinguished by the crews,” said platoon captain Dennis Miller.

Story continues below advertisement

“Damage was limited to the exhaust system for the cooking appliances.”

Three fire engines, a command unit, a ladder truck, and 15 firefighters were on scene to fight the fire along with assistance from RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services.

The cause of the fire was a mechanical malfunction with the unit.

No one was injured.