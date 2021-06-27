Menu

Fire

Whopper of fire at Burger King quickly doused in Kelowna

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted June 27, 2021 4:14 pm
A roof top exhaust system at a Burger King restaurant in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday erupted in flames. View image in full screen
A roof top exhaust system at a Burger King restaurant in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday erupted in flames. Courtesy: Nick Henri/Submitted

A whopper of a fire at a Burger King outlet in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday evening was quickly extinguished by responding fire crews.

Read more: Wildfire in Peachland considered under control; evacuation alert lifted

At approximately 6:50 p.m., emergency calls flooded 911 reporting flames coming from the roof of the commercial fast food restaurant in the 2000 block of Highway 97N.

Firefighters climb onto the roof of Burger King in Kelowna to extinguish a mechanical fire. View image in full screen
Firefighters climb onto the roof of Burger King in Kelowna to extinguish a mechanical fire. Courtesy: Nick Henri/Submitted

“The fire was quickly extinguished by the crews,” said platoon captain Dennis Miller.

“Damage was limited to the exhaust system for the cooking appliances.”

Read more: ‘Of course it’s suspicious’: 2 more Catholic churches burn in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Three fire engines, a command unit, a ladder truck, and 15 firefighters were on scene to fight the fire along with assistance from RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services.

The cause of the fire was a mechanical malfunction with the unit.

No one was injured.

