Whopper of fire at Burger King quickly doused in Kelowna

A whopper of a fire at a Burger King outlet in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday evening was quickly extinguished by responding fire crews.
At approximately 6:50 p.m., emergency calls flooded 911 reporting flames coming from the roof of the commercial fast food restaurant in the 2000 block of Highway 97N.
“The fire was quickly extinguished by the crews,” said platoon captain Dennis Miller.
“Damage was limited to the exhaust system for the cooking appliances.”
Three fire engines, a command unit, a ladder truck, and 15 firefighters were on scene to fight the fire along with assistance from RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services.
The cause of the fire was a mechanical malfunction with the unit.
No one was injured.
