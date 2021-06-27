COVID-19: 7 new cases in London and Middlesex Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported seven COVID-19 cases and six recoveries on Sunday.

The total case count sits at 12,533, of which 12,270 have recovered. At least 37 cases are active.

A total of 226 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, most recently on Saturday. It involved a woman in her 80s. She was not associated with a long-term care home or a retirement home.

A total of 3,463 variants of concern have been identified in the region.

The health unit says the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), which was first identified in the U.K., has accounted for nearly all of them — 3,348 cases.

Ninety-three cases have been confirmed to involve the Gamma variant (P.1), which was first identified in Brazil. One case has also been confirmed to involve the Zeta, or P.2, variant — another lineage first identified in Brazil in October 2020.

Nineteen cases have been confirmed to involve the B.1.617 variant, the one first identified in India. Sixteen are listed as being the Delta sub-lineage (B.1.617.2) and one the Kappa sub-lineage (B.1.617.1). Health officials believe the Delta variant will be the dominant variant in the region this summer.

Two cases have been confirmed to involve the Beta variant (B.1.351), first identified in South Africa.

A total of 11,344 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 360 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

Hospitalizations

At least 10 COVID-19 patients were in the care of London Health Sciences Centre as of Friday with fewer than five people in the intensive care unit.

Fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in the ICU are from outside of the region, the organization says. LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five to protect the privacy of patients.

Six staff at LHSC were positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.



The organization continues to deal with an outbreak at University Hospital, declared June 13, in 8TU Transplant Unit that has been linked to an unspecified variant.

The outbreak is linked to fewer than five patients and fewer than five staff cases.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization reported no COVID-19 cases among its patients or staff as of Thursday.



Institutional outbreaks

No new outbreaks have been reported.

One is active in the region — the 8TU Transplant Unit outbreak at University Hospital mentioned above.

Declared June 13, it’s been linked to fewer than five patients and fewer than five staff cases.

Vaccinations and testing

Anyone who received their first shot on or before May 30 is eligible to re-book an earlier second dose appointment as of June 24, providing that at least 28 days have passed between doses.

Medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie was asked Thursday if the MLHU expects to align with the province, which will allow all Ontario residents aged 18 and older to book their second shot starting June 28.

In response, he stated that it depends on how many appointments are available.

“If we run out of appointments by Monday … then it will be difficult to open any further. And we could do it on paper, but it wouldn’t be really meaningful because the appointments wouldn’t be there.”

Information on second-dose re-booking eligibility and how to cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

One-day pop-up community clinics are being held at select schools in the city and county starting this week. Locations, dates and times can be found on the Global News website.

As of June 19, the MLHU says 73.1 per cent of residents aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, those looking to get a COVID-19 test have several options.

The region’s main assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment.

People can also be tested at MyHealth Testing Centre, at certain pharmacies and — if a student or staff member — at Fanshawe College and Western University.

The test positivity rate in the region stands at 1.2 per cent for the week of June 13, according to the most recent data available.

Ontario

Ontario reported 287 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 544,204.

Twelve new deaths were also announced on June 27, bringing the provincial death toll to 9,126.

A total of 532,453 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 379 and is 97.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 18,500 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 15,880,647 tests and 4,921 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.5 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 1.1 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s report, when it was 1.7 per cent.

As of Saturday evening, 14,027,141 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 202,672. Of those, 175,516 were second doses.

In Ontario, 77.2 per cent of adults aged 18-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 34.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health does not update cases on the weekend. The following information was last updated Friday.

As of Friday, the region’s case tally stood at 3,871, of which 3,763 have resolved.

The total number of deaths stood at 83.

At least 25 cases were active with 16 in Woodstock and seven in St. Thomas. Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Two people were hospitalized but not in the ICU.

The number of variant cases in the region stood at 794. The vast majority, at least 740, involve the Alpha variant.

There are no active outbreaks reported in the region.

Those eligible can re-book their second appointment through the online booking portal or by phone at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9. The health unit is also still encouraging people to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Several pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer Pfizer and Moderna shots.

The region’s test positivity rate increased to 1.5 per cent for the week of June 13, up from 0.9 per cent for the week of June 6.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health does not update cases on the weekend. The following information was last updated Friday.

As of Friday, the region’s total case count stood at 1,886, of which 1,819 have recovered.

The death toll stood at 57.

Ten cases were active, including two active variant of concern cases.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

One person was in hospital with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to HPPH.

The total number of variant cases and cases that have screened positive for a mutation consistent with a variant was 306.

Health unit data shows more than 92,448 Huron-Perth residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 72.3 per cent. HPPH says 29,968 residents are fully vaccinated, or 23.4 per cent.

Currently, anyone who received a first dose of vaccine on or before May 30 can re-book their second appointment, as can other certain individuals.

There were no active outbreaks reported in the region, as of Friday.

The region’s test positivity rate fell to 1.0 per cent for the week of June 13, down from 1.2 per cent the week of June 6.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case along with three recoveries Sunday.

The region’s total case count stands at 3,597, of which 3,497 have resolved.

A total of 62 deaths have been reported, most recently on June 15.

The number of active cases is 38.

According to Bluewater Health, four patients in their care are confirmed to have COVID-19 as of Sunday.



Lambton Public Health does not update detailed information on the weekend. The following details were last updated Friday.

The region’s variant case tally stood at 633. No outbreaks are active.

Second-dose re-bookings continue in the region for all residents aged 60 and older as well as residents whose first dose was on or before May 21.

Residents can re-book using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222, however, call volume is expected to be very high.

Some pharmacies are also continuing to offer Pfizer or Moderna shots.

The region’s positivity rate was 1.4 per cent the week of May 30, the most recent data available.



— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel, Ryan Rocca, Sawyer Bogdan and Matthew Trevithick

