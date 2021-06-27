Ontario reports 287 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths; 202K more vaccines administered

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 287 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 544,204.

“Locally, there are 66 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 42 in Toronto, 38 in Grey Bruce, 26 in Peel Region and 16 in the Porcupine Health Unit region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

For comparison, last Sunday 318 cases were reported.

Twelve new deaths were also announced on June 27, bringing the provincial death toll to 9,126.

A total of 532,453 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 379 and is 97.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 18,500 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 15,880,647 tests and 4,921 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.5 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 1.1 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s report, when it was 1.7 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 289 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by three), 191 of whom are on a ventilator (up by eight).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

271,149 people are male

269,275 people are female

87,534 people are 19 and under

203,882 people are 20 to 39

155,346 people are 40 to 59

72,318 people are 60 to 79

25,022 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by local public health units on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

As of Saturday evening, 14,027,141 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 202,672. Of those, 175,516 were second doses.

In Ontario, 77.2 per cent of adults aged 18-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 34.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

