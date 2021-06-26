COVID-19: 1 new case in New Brunswick as vaccination rates climb

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 as the province continues to ramp up its vaccination efforts.

In a release, the province said more than 76,000 doses were administered over the last week — the highest seven-day rolling average since the vaccination campaign began.

More than 84,000 eligible New Brunswickers have booked appointments for their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last seven days.

Right now, 27.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated, while 77.2 per cent have received their first dose.

All eligible residents can book their second dose appointments through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic, if at least 28 days has passed since their first dose.

They’re asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after their first appointment.

One new case

The one new case reported in New Brunswick Saturday is a person in their 40s in Zone 6, the Bathurst region, and is related to travel. On Friday, Public Health labs conducted 609 tests.

There are now 33 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Four people are hospitalized, including one in intensive care.

There has been a total of 2,324 cases and 45 deaths in New Brunswick since the pandemic began.