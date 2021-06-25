COVID-19: N.B. records 1 new case, sets single-day record for 2nd-dose vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday and said more than one-quarter of people, who are eligible, are now fully vaccinated in the province.

The one case is in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and is travel-related.

Over the past seven days, the province said more than 73,600 first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were given out, and more than 91,000 people booked appointments.

READ MORE: COVID-19: N.B. administers more than 12,000 second doses in one day

On Thursday, a record of more than 13,000 second doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given out as well.

Public Health is also reminding people to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is now 2,323. Since Thursday, three people have recovered for a total of 2,239 recoveries.

2:07 Nova Scotia MLA booted from caucus over New Brunswick border protest Nova Scotia MLA booted from caucus over New Brunswick border protest

There have been 45 deaths, and the number of active cases is 38.

Four patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. On Thursday, 503 tests were conducted for a total of 359,801.

Exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 404 – from Toronto to Montreal, departed at 8:30 a.m. on June 18.

Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 12:45 p.m. on June 18.

Public Health said it is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms.

Advertisement