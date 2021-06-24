COVID-19: N.B. administers more than 12,000 second doses in one day

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is heralding a feat in its bid to vaccinate as many people as possible: more than 12,000 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Wednesday.

The province says 23.3. per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 76.7 per cent of eligible people have received their first dose.

Currently, all New Brunswickers can book their second dose so long as 28 days have passed since their first shot.

The province also notes that people who received an mRNA vaccine — Moderna or Pfizer — can book either for their second dose.

“They work the same way and have similar levels of safety and effectiveness,” the province wrote in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 Health officials allay concerns about mixing mRNA vaccines Health officials allay concerns about mixing mRNA vaccines

Most health network clinics this week will offer Moderna because an anticipated shipment of Pfizer has been delayed. The delay will not impact second dose clinics, however.

“If you received the AstraZeneca vaccine for your first dose and are under the age of 55, it is recommended that you receive an mRNA vaccine … as your second dose, unless informed otherwise,” the province says.

“If you are 55 or older, you can receive a second dose of AstraZeneca or of an mRNA vaccine.”

Two new cases

Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

One case is in Zone 1 (Moncton region) involving a person in their 40s. That case is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The second case is in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) involving someone in their 70s who is a contact of a previously-confirmed case.

There have been five recoveries since Wednesday, bringing the province’s active total to 40. Six people are in hospital, including two in ICU.

On Wednesday, 608 tests were conducted.

Phase 2 on Path to Green

The province remains in the second phase of its Path to Green reopening plan.

Travel is open to the other Atlantic provinces. As well, Canadian travellers with one dose of a vaccine can now enter without isolation requirements.

Nova Scotia still has modified isolation requirements for people coming from New Brunswick — a decision that prompted a nearly 24-hour blockade at the border between the two provinces.

However, Nova Scotia will be opening its border to people travelling from New Brunswick without restrictions starting June 30 at 8 a.m. There will be no requirements to self-isolate or complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in.

Also effective immediately, people travelling from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia with two doses do not have to isolate at all, although testing is recommended.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Blockade at N.S.-N.B. border preventing transport of services, goods Blockade at N.S.-N.B. border preventing transport of services, goods