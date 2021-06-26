Motorcyclist dead after crash in Scarborough, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Scarborough Saturday morning.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Colinayre Crescent and Huntingwood Drive, west of Kennedy Road, just after 10 a.m.

Police said there were reports of a motorcyclist who crashed into a pole.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim died at the scene. The spokesperson added that it appears to be a single-vehicle crash, but officers are looking into whether or not another vehicle was involved.

Huntingwood Drive was closed in the area for the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-1900.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Huntingwood Dr + Colinayre Cres@TrafficServices is on scene investigating@TorontoMedics are o/s

– the motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased

– Huntingwood west of Kennedy will be closed @TTCnotices

– anyone w/info contact 416-808-1900#GO1195783

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 26, 2021