Canada

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Scarborough, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 11:30 am
Police said they were called to the crash after 10 a.m. View image in full screen
Police said they were called to the crash after 10 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Scarborough Saturday morning.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Colinayre Crescent and Huntingwood Drive, west of Kennedy Road, just after 10 a.m.

Police said there were reports of a motorcyclist who crashed into a pole.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim died at the scene. The spokesperson added that it appears to be a single-vehicle crash, but officers are looking into whether or not another vehicle was involved.

Huntingwood Drive was closed in the area for the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-1900.

