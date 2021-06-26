Ontario reports 346 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths; record number of vaccines administered

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 346 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and set a new record for vaccines administered in a single day.

There have now been a total of 543,917 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

For comparison, last Saturday 355 cases were reported.

Thirteen new deaths were also announced on June 26, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,114.

A total of 532,074 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 503.

Just over 25,600 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 15,862,123 tests and 8,950 remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.1 per cent, which is down from Friday’s report when it was 1.3 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report when it was 1.4 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 286 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by two), 183 of whom are on a ventilator (down by 19).

As of Friday evening, 13,824,469 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking a record increase of 256,260 over 24 hours. Of those, 226,884 were second doses.

So far, 3,988,105 people in the province are fully vaccinated.

More to come.

2:12 Most of Ontario to enter into Stage 2 of reopening next week Most of Ontario to enter into Stage 2 of reopening next week

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement