Health

Ontario reports 346 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths; record number of vaccines administered

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 10:18 am
Click to play video: 'Fitness industry frustrated by reopening delays in Ontario' Fitness industry frustrated by reopening delays in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Step 2 of Ontario‘s reopening plan will see hair salons and other personal care services reopening on June 30.

Ontario reported 346 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and set a new record for vaccines administered in a single day.

There have now been a total of 543,917 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

For comparison, last Saturday 355 cases were reported.

Thirteen new deaths were also announced on June 26, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,114.

A total of 532,074 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 503.

Read more: Youth in Ontario Delta variant hot spots can move up 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses

Just over 25,600 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 15,862,123 tests and 8,950 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.1 per cent, which is down from Friday’s report when it was 1.3 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report when it was 1.4 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 286 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by two), 183 of whom are on a ventilator (down by 19).

Read more: ‘It did help’: Ontario woman credits vaccine with saving her life after contracting COVID-19

As of Friday evening, 13,824,469 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking a record increase of 256,260 over 24 hours. Of those, 226,884 were second doses.

So far, 3,988,105 people in the province are fully vaccinated.

More to come.

