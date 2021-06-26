SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Youth in Ontario Delta variant hot spots can move up 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2021 9:19 am
Click to play video: 'Most of Ontario to enter into Stage 2 of reopening next week' Most of Ontario to enter into Stage 2 of reopening next week
WATCH ABOVE: Most of Ontario will be heading into Stage 2 of its reopening plan on Wednesday. Erica Vella has details on what will be open as part of the step forward.

Ontario youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who live in designated hot spots for the Delta COVID-19 variant can book accelerated second vaccine dose appointments today.

Health units covering Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York are considered hot spots for the more transmissible variant.

That demographic will have the option to re-book their second doses as of 8 a.m. today, through the provincial booking portal, pharmacies or their local health unit.

Read more: All Ontario residents 18 and older can book 2nd COVID-19 shots June 28

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only shot currently authorized for use in youth in Canada.

Vaccines have been booked four months apart in Ontario, but the province is offering more people the option to shorten the interval based on increasing vaccine supply.

Youth elsewhere in the province will keep their second-dose appointments for now, but the province says it’s aiming to accelerate doses for them before school returns in September.

Click to play video: 'Fitness industry frustrated by reopening delays in Ontario' Fitness industry frustrated by reopening delays in Ontario
Fitness industry frustrated by reopening delays in Ontario
© 2021 The Canadian Press
