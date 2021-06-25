Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Luggage theft from Brockville Via Rail station prompts arrest warrant

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 3:30 pm
Police are looking for 42-year-old Kevin Dunn after luggage was stolen from a Via Rail station.
Police are looking for 42-year-old Kevin Dunn after luggage was stolen from a Via Rail station. Brockville police

Police say a man wanted for theft is on the loose in Brockville with someone’s luggage.

On Wednesday, police say a man was caught on security cameras stealing luggage at the Via Rail station on Perth Street.

The suspect, 42-year-old Kevin Dunn, was released May 17 following a bail hearing and faces 21 charges in relation to incidents between February 2020 and April 2021.

Trending Stories

Read more: Wanted man arrested during sexual assault call, Kingston police say

Brockville police did not provide a list of those charges, nor have they answered a request for the list.

Police have since issued a warrant for Dunn’s arrest for failing to comply with a probation order and theft under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Dunn is most likely still in Brockville, and ask anyone with information about the investigation to call them at 613-342-0127 ext. 0 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagWarrant tagArrest Warrant tagBrockville Police tagLuggage Theft tagBrockville police arrest warrant tagluggage stolen tagstolen luggage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers