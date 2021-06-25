Luggage theft from Brockville Via Rail station prompts arrest warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man wanted for theft is on the loose in Brockville with someone’s luggage.

On Wednesday, police say a man was caught on security cameras stealing luggage at the Via Rail station on Perth Street.

The suspect, 42-year-old Kevin Dunn, was released May 17 following a bail hearing and faces 21 charges in relation to incidents between February 2020 and April 2021.

Brockville police did not provide a list of those charges, nor have they answered a request for the list.

Police have since issued a warrant for Dunn’s arrest for failing to comply with a probation order and theft under $5,000.

Police say Dunn is most likely still in Brockville, and ask anyone with information about the investigation to call them at 613-342-0127 ext. 0 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).