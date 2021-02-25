Menu

Crime

Wanted man arrested during sexual assault call: Kingston police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 10:48 am
Kingston police say wanted offender Thusanth Ariyanayagam was arrested following a sexual assault in the city Tuesday night.
Kingston police say they arrested a wanted offender after receiving a call about a sexual assault in the city.

Tuesday, Kingston police were called to an apartment building at the corner of Division and Benson streets after a man allegedly groped a stranger.

The woman was able to escape from the man who allegedly accosted her before police arrived. Police say they later found the man walking in the area.

Read more: Wanted federal offender arrested in Kingston, OPP say

According to Kingston police, the man was Thusanth Ariyanayagam, who escaped a halfway home in Kingston the night earlier.

Ariyanayagam is currently serving a two-year sentence for assault with a weapon, assault and breach of recognizance.

Following his arrest Tuesday, he was additionally charged with sexual assault and being unlawfully at large.

