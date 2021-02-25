Wanted man arrested during sexual assault call: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say they arrested a wanted offender after receiving a call about a sexual assault in the city.

Tuesday, Kingston police were called to an apartment building at the corner of Division and Benson streets after a man allegedly groped a stranger.

The woman was able to escape from the man who allegedly accosted her before police arrived. Police say they later found the man walking in the area.

According to Kingston police, the man was Thusanth Ariyanayagam, who escaped a halfway home in Kingston the night earlier.

Ariyanayagam is currently serving a two-year sentence for assault with a weapon, assault and breach of recognizance.

Following his arrest Tuesday, he was additionally charged with sexual assault and being unlawfully at large.