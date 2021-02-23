Wanted federal offender known to frequent Kingston, Belleville areas

Send this page to someone via email

OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public’s assistance to help find a wanted prisoner.

According to OPP, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Thusanth Ariyanayagam after he allegedly breached his statutory release.

OPP said Ariyanayagam fled a halfway house in Kingston Monday evening, and that he is known to frequent both Kingston and Belleville.

He is currently serving a two-year sentence for assault with a weapon, assault and breach of recognizance.

He is a 26-year-old South Asian man, five feet five inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with black hair and dark eyes. He has tattoos on both arms — a crown and swords on his upper right arm and a “K” on his left arm.

OPP’s ROPE squad is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-5900, toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.