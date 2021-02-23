Menu

Crime

Wanted federal offender known to frequent Kingston, Belleville areas

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 1:36 pm
OPP are looking for a federal offender who allegedly fled a halfway house in Kingston Monday evening.
OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public’s assistance to help find a wanted prisoner.

According to OPP, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Thusanth Ariyanayagam after he allegedly breached his statutory release.

OPP said Ariyanayagam fled a halfway house in Kingston Monday evening, and that he is known to frequent both Kingston and Belleville.

He is currently serving a two-year sentence for assault with a weapon, assault and breach of recognizance.

Read more: Wanted federal offender known to frequent Toronto, Kingston, Thunder Bay

He is a 26-year-old South Asian man, five feet five inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with black hair and dark eyes. He has tattoos on both arms — a crown and swords on his upper right arm and a “K” on his left arm.

OPP’s ROPE squad is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-5900, toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

