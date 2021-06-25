London, Ont. man charged after police say officer hit in face at fire scene

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say a 39-year-old man is facing one count of assaulting a peace officer after an incident at the scene of a fire on Thursday.

According to police, emergency crews were on the scene of a blaze on Wharncliffe Road South between Tecumseh and Elmwood avenues and had blocked off the area while the fire department worked to extinguish the flames.

Police say a man tried to enter the cordoned-off area and “was directed to walk around the vehicles.”

“The man yelled at the officer, and proceeded to walk past police, his body striking one of the officers as he passed him,” police say.

“When the officer directed the man to walk around the scene again, the man pushed the officer, and struck him in the face with a closed fist.”

Police say the man was arrested and charged and is due in court Sept. 20. The officer had minor injuries.

