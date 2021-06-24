London, Ont. police investigate after woman assaulted by stranger in a park

London police are investigating an assault earlier this month that left a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, a woman was assaulted by another woman in Ivey Park along Thames Street just before 4 p.m. June 5.
Police say the victim and suspect did not know each other.
No other information about the circumstances surrounding the incident have been reported, but police say a witness obtained video of the suspect, which was later provided to police.
On Thursday morning, police released photos of the suspect and a suspect description. Police issued an update before noon stating that she had been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
