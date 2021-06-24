Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. police investigate after woman assaulted by stranger in a park

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 24, 2021 1:56 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police are investigating an assault earlier this month that left a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a woman was assaulted by another woman in Ivey Park along Thames Street just before 4 p.m. June 5.

Read more: London man charged following stolen wheelchair investigation

Police say the victim and suspect did not know each other.

No other information about the circumstances surrounding the incident have been reported, but police say a witness obtained video of the suspect, which was later provided to police.

Trending Stories

On Thursday morning, police released photos of the suspect and a suspect description. Police issued an update before noon stating that she had been identified.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: '2 people stabbed in Chilliwack in apparent random, unprovoked assaults' 2 people stabbed in Chilliwack in apparent random, unprovoked assaults
2 people stabbed in Chilliwack in apparent random, unprovoked assaults – Jun 8, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagLondon Police tagSerious Injuries tagassault investigation tagStranger tagWoman Injured tagIvey Park tagdaytime assault tagUnknown suspect tagwoman suspect tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers