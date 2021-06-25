COVID-19: Saskatchewan hospitalizations at 78, 56 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 56 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday.

In the daily update, health officials said the overall total for Saskatchewan had grown to 48,646 since the first case was reported in March 2020.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 49 which is the lowest since Oct. 23, 2020, when it 46.

According to the provincial government, 22 new variant of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 12,057.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 78 patients with COVID-19: 66 are receiving inpatient care and 12 are in ICUs.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 609 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 47,472 following 52 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 1,812 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 909,513 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,069,657 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

There have been 565 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date.

