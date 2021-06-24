Multiple Cowichan Valley schools hit with racist graffiti spree

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP on Vancouver Island are investigating after multiple schools in the Cowichan Valley were targeted with racist graffiti.

According to the Cowichan Valley School District, the graffiti has turned up at four schools in the last six weeks, with one school targeted twice.

The district said it has seen a “steady increase” in the racist vandalism since the first incident at Discovery Elementary on May 12.

Since then, Frances Kelsey Secondary has been targeted twice, and Ecole Mount Prevost and Cowichan Secondary School have each seen one incident.

“We are working closely with our RCMP partners to find out who is responsible for these reprehensible acts,” Cowichan Valley school board chair Candace Spilsbury said in a media release. “We know that unfortunately racism is alive and well in our communities.”

Spilsbury said the district was relying on community members to come forward with information to help them track the culprit down.

District staff have been quick to paint over the racist messages, she added.

RCMP confirmed they were investigating and said they were working with the district to identify suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cowichan/Duncan or Shawinigan Lake RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.