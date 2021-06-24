Menu

Crime

Multiple Cowichan Valley schools hit with racist graffiti spree

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 6:03 pm
The Cowichan Valley School District says multiple schools have been hit with a 'racist graffiti spree' in recent weeks. View image in full screen
The Cowichan Valley School District says multiple schools have been hit with a 'racist graffiti spree' in recent weeks. Cowichan Valley School District

RCMP on Vancouver Island are investigating after multiple schools in the Cowichan Valley were targeted with racist graffiti.

According to the Cowichan Valley School District, the graffiti has turned up at four schools in the last six weeks, with one school targeted twice.

Read more: Swastikas, racist graffiti spray-painted on trees in Vancouver’s Riverview Park

The district said it has seen a “steady increase” in the racist vandalism since the first incident at Discovery Elementary on May 12.

Since then, Frances Kelsey Secondary has been targeted twice, and Ecole Mount Prevost and Cowichan Secondary School have each seen one incident.

Click to play video: '‘They can expect the full weight of the law to come down upon them’: B.C. premier on racist acts during pandemic' ‘They can expect the full weight of the law to come down upon them’: B.C. premier on racist acts during pandemic
‘They can expect the full weight of the law to come down upon them’: B.C. premier on racist acts during pandemic – May 20, 2020

“We are working closely with our RCMP partners to find out who is responsible for these reprehensible acts,” Cowichan Valley school board chair Candace Spilsbury said in a media release. “We know that unfortunately racism is alive and well in our communities.”

Read more: Coronavirus — Vancouver’s Chinatown hit with more racist graffiti

Spilsbury said the district was relying on community members to come forward with information to help them track the culprit down.

District staff have been quick to paint over the racist messages, she added.

RCMP confirmed they were investigating and said they were working with the district to identify suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cowichan/Duncan or Shawinigan Lake RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

