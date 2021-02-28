Swastikas, racist graffiti spray-painted on trees in Vancouver’s Riverview Park

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for witnesses and park staff are in the process of cleaning up after someone spray-painted swastikas and other racist graffiti in Vancouver’s Riverview Park.

The Vancouver Park Board said the graffiti was found on at least eight trees in the Marpole park on Saturday.

“Spray-painted swastikas, understood as the most notorious symbol of hatred, anti-Semitism and white supremacy, along with the words ‘white power’ were found in the park,” officials said in a statement.

“The City of Vancouver and Park Board condemn the abhorrent acts of racism in the strongest possible terms.”

The statement goes on to say the city stands in solidarity with Black, Jewish and racialized people, and it extends regrets to any park users exposed to the graffiti.

“We acknowledge this is an act of disrespect to the natural world on the Musqueam territory,” the statement read.

Anyone with information is asked to call 311 to be connected with Vancouver police or the city’s Equity Office.