Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Lion statues in Vancouver’s Chinatown hit with racist graffiti again

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 8:10 pm
For the second time in weeks, someone has targeted the lion statues in Vancouver's Chinatown with racist graffiti. .
For the second time in weeks, someone has targeted the lion statues in Vancouver's Chinatown with racist graffiti. . City of Vancouver

For the second time this month, the lion statues at the foot of the Millennium Gate in Vancouver’s historic Chinatown have been targeted with racist graffiti.

Photos posted by the City of Vancouver show one of the lions defaced with the words “Goof China” and “COVID-19” on it.

READ MORE: Richmond RCMP seeks witnesses to alleged racially-motivated assault

The language and the placement of the markings are similar to the last round of graffiti.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are extremely disheartened to share the news that yet again the Chinatown Lions have been defaced with racist graffiti,” posted the city on Twitter.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We are working with Chinatown community to identify steps we can take to address this issue, as well as supporting (Vancouver police) with their investigation.”

READ MORE: Anti-Asian hate crimes: 29 cases in Vancouver so far this year, compared to 4 last year

Vancouver police confirmed an investigation into the graffiti.

As of Friday, the graffiti had been covered with duct tape, which is used as a part of the removal process.

The city says it is also looking at ways to coat the statues to prevent them being further defaced.

VPD admit no charges laid in connect to growing number of hate-crime cases
VPD admit no charges laid in connect to growing number of hate-crime cases

It is the latest in a string of incidents of anti-Asian racism in the region linked to the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with the previous round of graffiti on the lions, the nearby Vancouver Chinatown Cultural Centre was also hit with racist graffiti this month.

READ MORE: New campaign urges Canadians to speak up amid surge in anti-Asian racism

There have also been multiple reports of racially-motivated verbal harassment, and several anti-Asian assaults, the most recent of which was just reported Friday.

Vancouver police alone have opened 29 investigations into anti-Asian crime so far this year, compared to only four by this time last year.

Vancouver police have identified 77 “hate-associated” files so far in 2020, up from 51 during the same time last year.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusChinatownCoronavirus racismanti-Asian racism
Flyers
More weekly flyers