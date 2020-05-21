Global News at 11 BC May 21 2020 1:21am 02:02 Another racist incident in Chinatown The Lions at the entrance of Chinatown, targeted with racist graffiti. Another incident targeting the Asian community since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Jordan Armstrong reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6967344/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6967344/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?