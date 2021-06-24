London man charged following stolen wheelchair investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a 29-year-old London man in relation to a stolen wheelchair investigation earlier this week.

According to police, the suspect removed a pink specialized child’s wheelchair from the front porch area of a residence on Connaught Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was arrested a day later following an incident at a grocery store on Oxford Street.

A male suspect entered the grocery store at the corner of Highbury Avenue and Oxford Street just before 9 a.m. Wednesday with a pink wheelchair in his possession. Police say the man attempted to conceal items in a backpack that was attached to the wheelchair.

The suspect attempted to pay for one of the items before leaving, but police say the man made no attempt to pay for the items concealed in the backpack.

Police say a store employee approached the suspect and a physical altercation ensued. Police say the suspect removed a large knife from his backpack, as well as a large object resembling a pipe, hitting the employee with the object.

As the suspect was leaving the store, police say the man also struck a woman with the wheelchair.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested a suspect in the area. They say a search of the suspect turned up stolen property as well as a large knife.

A 29-year-old from London has been charged with armed robbery, assault with a weapon, and possession of stolen property.

The wheelchair was returned to the family, though police say it had been heavily damaged.

The chair belonged to nine-year-old Aaliyah Faulknor, who was born 17 weeks premature and has cerebral palsy.

Her older sister Haley Fair says the family doesn’t think the chair is repairable.

“It was completely torn apart. It’s been spray painted, four of the six wheels are missing, her seat and all the parts under her seat and her backrest is gone, and a lot of parts have been cut,” Fair said.

“I don’t think it’s really registered with her how destroyed the chair is, but we were all upset — that’s her legs. She needs the chair to do normal activities.”

In the hopes of replacing the chair and speeding up the wait time, the family has now started a GoFundMe to help pay for a new one.

— with files from Sawyer Bogden