Alberta wildfire in Yellowhead County grows to 180 hectares overnight

Crews continue to battle a wildfire west of Edmonton in Yellowhead County Wednesday.

Alberta Wildfire said the blaze is located about nine kilometres northwest of the hamlet of Evansburg, north of Highway 16 and west of Highway 22.

As of Wednesday morning, the out-of-control wildfire had grown to 181 hectares from 143 hectares just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the fire was continuing to move south about nine kilometres northwest of the hamlet of Evansburg, and it was expected to continue to expand as temperatures rise.

A wildfire near Evansburg, Alta. on June 22, 2021. Credit: Alberta Wildfire

Phylis Miller and John Miller were among the residents in the community of Lobstick who were forced to evacuate Tuesday, but provided accommodations overnight in Drayton Valley by Yellowhead County.

“I saw a lot of smoke, yeah, big smoke, and it was only about a kilometre from George’s he said — one of the other residents there,” John Miller said.

“I was there in the motorhome and the police come up and said, ‘You gotta get out of here right now.’ He said he’s not coming back to give me a second warning, so luckily I had my truck out there, so I fired it up and came to town.”

The Millers said they were told there was no damage to their property or any of their neighbours. The couple was hopeful they could return home by Wednesday evening.

Yellowhead County said a total of 50 residents were evacuated Tuesday.

An evacuation centre is being set up at the Evansburg Arena. The emergency information number for residents is 1-833-334-4630.

There are 32 firefighters, four helicopters and six airtankers fighting the wildfire Wednesday morning, the province said. Six pieces of heavy equipment were on standby and more crews were expected to arrive on scene later in the day.

The Alberta Emergency Alert said Evansburg and Wildwood-area residents who live along Highway 16, east of Highway 22 up to Highway 16A, are being evacuated.

As of Wednesday morning, a 20-kilometre stretch of Highway 16 between Evansburg and Chip Lake was closed in both directions. Motorists travelling in the area had to use detours.

The fire is in the Edson Forest Area, where a fire advisory is in effect and the wildfire danger is listed as very high.

Evansburg is about 90 kilometres west of Edmonton.

View image in full screen A wildfire near Evansburg, Alta. on June 22, 2021. Courtesy: Deborah Kivilahti

View image in gallery mode Traffic backed up on Highway 16 east of Evansburg, Alta., Wednesday, June 23, 2021 due to a wildfire burning about nine kilometres northwest of Evansburg. Global News View image in gallery mode Traffic backed up on Highway 16 east of Evansburg, Alta., Wednesday, June 23, 2021 due to a wildfire burning about nine kilometres northwest of Evansburg. Global News View image in gallery mode Traffic backed up on Highway 16 east of Evansburg, Alta., Wednesday, June 23, 2021 due to a wildfire burning about nine kilometres northwest of Evansburg. Global News