Wildfire near Evansburg prompts evacuations in Yellowhead County

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire has flared up west of Edmonton in Yellowhead County, prompting a critical Alberta Emergency Alert to be issued and residents evacuated.

A spokesperson for Alberta Wildfire said the blaze is located about nine kilometres northwest of Evansburg, north of Highway 16, and is currently moving south.

There are 28 firefighters, four helicopters, six airtankers and six pieces of heavy equipment currently fighting the wildfire, the province said.

The Alberta Emergency Alert said Evansburg and Wildwood-area residents who live along Highway 16, east of Highway 22 up to Highway 16A, are being evacuated.

As of 6:30 p.m., a 10-kilometre stretch of Highway 16 is closed in both directions from Highway 22 to Range Road 93. Highway 22 is closed in both directions north of Highway 16, near Evansburg, the province said.

Story continues below advertisement

Wildfire EWF-075 is currently 40 ha in size and classified as out-of-control in the Edson Forest Area. It’s located 9 km west of Evansburg and moving south. 28 firefighters, 4 helicopters, 6 pieces of heavy equipment and 6 airtankers are fighting this wildfire. #ABWildfire pic.twitter.com/KAJGofdxGw — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) June 22, 2021

Residents of the Lobstick Resort area are also being evacuated, the alert said.

An evacuation centre is being set up at the Evansburg Arena.

The emergency information number for residents is 1-833-334-4630.

A wildfire near Evansburg, Alta. on June 22, 2021. Courtesy: Deborah Kivilahti

As of 4 p.m., the out-of-control wildfire was 40 hectares in size. The fire is in the Edson Forest Area, where a fire advisory is in effect and the wildfire danger is listed as very high.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has a crew headed to the area and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

1:03 Alberta Emergency Alert issued over Evansburg wildfire Alberta Emergency Alert issued over Evansburg wildfire

— More to come…