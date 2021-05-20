SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
A look at Alberta’s wildfire season so far and what the risk is right now

By Jordan Witzel Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 12:13 pm
A firefighter extinguishes hotspots beside Highway 35 just south of the town of High Level, Alta., on May 25, 2019. Wildfires have forced more people from their homes in northern Alberta. Evacuation orders were issued overnight for the hamlet of Le Crete and other rural properties and reserves in the High Level area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Government of Alberta, Chris Schwarz, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
A firefighter extinguishes hotspots beside Highway 35 just south of the town of High Level, Alta., on May 25, 2019. Wildfires have forced more people from their homes in northern Alberta. Evacuation orders were issued overnight for the hamlet of Le Crete and other rural properties and reserves in the High Level area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Government of Alberta, Chris Schwarz, *MANDATORY CREDIT*.

Grass fires and forest fires become top of mind for Albertans as spring weather turns toward summer and dry conditions.

There have already been a series of grass fires in Alberta this year and a large wildfire west of Edmonton.

While moisture conditions are at good levels right now, and the wet month of June quickly approaching, it is worth keeping fire danger top of mind.

Wildfire Alberta reports eight active wildfires as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, with no new fires in the previous 24 hours. Those fires are burning in the areas of Edson, Grande Prairie, High Level, Lac La Biche, Rocky Mountain House, Peace River and Slave Lake.

These areas all currently exist under low to moderate fire danger conditions on the provincial Fire Weather Index.

May 2021 Fire Danger Map View image in full screen

According to the fire danger report issued on Wednesday, the only areas under a high risk are the extreme southwest foothills region of the province, the corridor south and west of Longview along Highway 22.

Edmonton, Red Deer, Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat remain in areas with no current data.

Still, there are some fire advisories, fire restrictions and fire bans in place for parts of southern Alberta.

As of Thursday, there is a fire ban in the city of Lethbridge and the County of Stettler, including the village of Big Valley. Fire restrictions remain in place for Foothills County, Vulcan County, Cypress County and the County of Newell.

The city of Chestermere and Banff National Park are under fire advisories.

May 19 2021 fire bans View image in full screen

All fire ban information can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

