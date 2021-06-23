Menu

Crime

2 charged in aggravated assaulted in Toronto’s east end, victim later found deceased

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 12:51 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two men have been charged in connection with an aggravated assault in the city’s east end in which the victim was later found deceased in late May, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue for reports of unknown trouble on May 24 just before 1:30 p.m.

Investigators allege two men got into a fight with a 51-year-old man, who was later found dead.

Read more: 2nd suspect wanted in connection with shooting at Toronto toddler’s birthday party charged

Police have ordered an autopsy to determine the victim’s cause of death.

As a result of the police investigation, 26-year-old Toronto resident John Alexander Mackenzie was arrested on June 16. He was charged with aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, 25-year-old Toronto resident Zola Zenguele was charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Both men are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on June 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

