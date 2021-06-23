2 charged in aggravated assaulted in Toronto’s east end, victim later found deceased

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged in connection with an aggravated assault in the city’s east end in which the victim was later found deceased in late May, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue for reports of unknown trouble on May 24 just before 1:30 p.m.

Investigators allege two men got into a fight with a 51-year-old man, who was later found dead.

Police have ordered an autopsy to determine the victim’s cause of death.

As a result of the police investigation, 26-year-old Toronto resident John Alexander Mackenzie was arrested on June 16. He was charged with aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, 25-year-old Toronto resident Zola Zenguele was charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Both men are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on June 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Arrest made in an Aggravated Assault Investigation, Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area, Police appealing to witnesses to come forward https://t.co/XyrQBslF7K — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 23, 2021