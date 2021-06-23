Menu

Canada

2 winning tickets sold in Ontario, B.C. will share Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2021 7:06 am
WATCH ABOVE: Tuesday's record-breaking lottery draw is the highest it's been in Canada since 2016 – Jun 8, 2021

TORONTO — After going unclaimed for weeks, the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot has finally been won.

One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the grand prize, each taking $35 million in Tuesday night’s draw.

In addition, there are 46 Maxmillion prize winners. Twenty-one winning tickets were sold in Ontario, 11 in B.C., 10 in Quebec and four in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 25 will be an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
