Canada

Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Anjou, Que.

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 8:00 pm
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Global News

A 49-year-old man is has died after he was struck by a car in Montreal’s Anjou borough late Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said it happened just before 5 p.m. on du Golf Boulevard near the intersection of des Sciences Boulevard.

Read more: Laval car crash sends 2 adults to hospital

The pedestrian had just finished work at a nearby construction site when he was hit by the car.

Brabant said he was unconscious during his transport to hospital.

Brabant confirmed the man’s death in hospital Tuesday evening.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was uninjured but treated for shock at the scene of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

“He will be met later today,” Brabant said.

Officers are looking for surveillance videos from nearby businesses in the hopes of getting a better understanding of what happened.

Collision experts are also on scene.

Brabant said it is the 16th fatal collision of 2021 in Montreal.

