Laval car crash sends 2 adults to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Laval police are investigating a car crash that sent two young adults to hospital after a vehicle struck the side of a building early Monday.

A driver and a passenger, both in their early 20s, are currently in stable condition after sustaining severe injuries to their upper bodies, according to police.

Officers at the scene say the SUV was travelling southbound on Industrial Boulevard when it jumped the median, crossed into the northbound lane and slammed into the face of a building.

READ MORE: Stabbing in Park Émilie-Gamelin on Sunday night leaves one man in hospital

The vehicle caught fire but it was quickly extinguished. The industrial building sustained little damage.

In their preliminary investigation, police have ruled out drugs and alcohol but they say speed was likely a factor.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Industrial Boulevard will remain closed to traffic between St-Martin and de Salaberry boulevards for the remainder of Monday morning.