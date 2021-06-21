Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Laval car crash sends 2 adults to hospital

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 9:18 am
Laval police say a driver and a passenger in their early 20s are currently in stable condition after sustaining severe injuries to their upper bodies. View image in full screen
Laval police say a driver and a passenger in their early 20s are currently in stable condition after sustaining severe injuries to their upper bodies. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Laval police are investigating a car crash that sent two young adults to hospital after a vehicle struck the side of a building early Monday.

A driver and a passenger, both in their early 20s, are currently in stable condition after sustaining severe injuries to their upper bodies, according to police.

Officers at the scene say the SUV was travelling southbound on Industrial Boulevard when it jumped the median, crossed into the northbound lane and slammed into the face of a building.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Stabbing in Park Émilie-Gamelin on Sunday night leaves one man in hospital

The vehicle caught fire but it was quickly extinguished. The industrial building sustained little damage.

In their preliminary investigation, police have ruled out drugs and alcohol but they say speed was likely a factor.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Industrial Boulevard will remain closed to traffic between St-Martin and de Salaberry boulevards for the remainder of Monday morning.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal traffic tagLaval tagLaval police tagMontreal North Shore tagLaval Traffic taglaval car crash tagLaval collision tagIndustrial Boulevard tagSt-Martin Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers