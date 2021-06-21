Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stabbing in Park Émilie-Gamelin on Sunday night leaves one man in hospital

By Brayden Jagger Haines The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2021 7:31 am
SPVM View image in full screen
The Canadian Press

A man was sent to hospital after suffering stab wounds to his upper body in what police suspect was a drug deal gone wrong.

At around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Montreal police found a 32-year-old man in Park Émilie-Gameline with major injuries to his upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he is in stable condition, according to Caroline Chèvrefils, spokesperson for Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal.

Read more: Community leaders say Montreal Chinatown plan a good first step, but lacks specifics

No arrests have been made. Police say the suspect fled the scene.

Trending Stories

Montreal police say the current investigation has been slowed down by the victim’s lack of cooperation.

Read more: Politicians call for investigation over video of Montreal cops arresting Black youth

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after the attack, Émilie-Gamelin Park was closed to the public for an indefinite period and a security perimeter was erected.

Investigators and forensic technicians from the SPVM examined the scene.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Police tagStabbing tagSPVM tagMontreal Park tagService de Police de la Ville de Montréal tagÉmilie-Gamelin Park tagstabbing mtl tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers