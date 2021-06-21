Stabbing in Park Émilie-Gamelin on Sunday night leaves one man in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A man was sent to hospital after suffering stab wounds to his upper body in what police suspect was a drug deal gone wrong.

At around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Montreal police found a 32-year-old man in Park Émilie-Gameline with major injuries to his upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he is in stable condition, according to Caroline Chèvrefils, spokesperson for Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal.

No arrests have been made. Police say the suspect fled the scene.

Montreal police say the current investigation has been slowed down by the victim’s lack of cooperation.

Shortly after the attack, Émilie-Gamelin Park was closed to the public for an indefinite period and a security perimeter was erected.

Investigators and forensic technicians from the SPVM examined the scene.