Dr. Bonnie Henry travels to Prince George as in-person briefings move to 1 per week

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be in Prince George Tuesday for the latest COVID-19 update.

Henry and Health Minister Andrian Dix, who will be in Vancouver, will be speaking at 3 p.m.

That will be live on B.C., on Globalnews.ca and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Henry is expected to push residents living in the Northern Health region of the province to get vaccinated as that area is lagging behind.

As of Tuesday morning, 4,436,432 doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in British Columbia, according to Canada’s vaccine tracker.

Only 205,210 doses have been administered in the Northern Health region, which is the lowest-vaccinated region in the province.

Henry and Dix will also be gracing TV and computer screens less as in-person COVID-19 briefings will be going down to one per week.

B.C. reported 229 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with three additional deaths.

There were 94 cases from Friday to Saturday, while 90 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Forty-five cases were recorded from Sunday to Monday, the lowest single-day number since the BC Centre for Disease Control recorded 45 cases on Aug. 25.

The seven-day moving average for new cases dipped to 97, the lowest since Sept. 2, 2020.

—With files from Jon Azpiri