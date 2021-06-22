SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry travels to Prince George as in-person briefings move to 1 per week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 1:01 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.'s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.'s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be in Prince George Tuesday for the latest COVID-19 update.

Henry and Health Minister Andrian Dix, who will be in Vancouver, will be speaking at 3 p.m.

That will be live on B.C., on Globalnews.ca and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Henry is expected to push residents living in the Northern Health region of the province to get vaccinated as that area is lagging behind.

Read more: B.C. reports 229 new COVID-19 cases over 72 hours as seven-day average dips below 100

As of Tuesday morning, 4,436,432 doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in British Columbia, according to Canada’s vaccine tracker.

Only 205,210 doses have been administered in the Northern Health region, which is the lowest-vaccinated region in the province.

Trending Stories

Henry and Dix will also be gracing TV and computer screens less as in-person COVID-19 briefings will be going down to one per week.

Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 229 new COVID-19 cases over three days as daily average dips below 100' B.C. reports 229 new COVID-19 cases over three days as daily average dips below 100
B.C. reports 229 new COVID-19 cases over three days as daily average dips below 100

B.C. reported 229 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with three additional deaths.

There were 94 cases from Friday to Saturday, while 90 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Forty-five cases were recorded from Sunday to Monday, the lowest single-day number since the BC Centre for Disease Control recorded 45 cases on Aug. 25.

The seven-day moving average for new cases dipped to 97, the lowest since Sept. 2, 2020.

—With files from Jon Azpiri

