B.C. health officials to provide live COVID-19 update Tuesday

B.C. health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will address the media from Prince George, B.C., while Health Minister Adrian Dix will be in Vancouver.
Update on B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine supply
The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, the Global News website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.
Henry is expected to push residents in the Northern Health region to get vaccinated, as that area lags behind other parts of the province in terms of vaccinations.
B.C. reports 229 new COVID-19 cases over three days as daily average dips below 100
Forty-five cases were recorded from Sunday to Monday, the lowest single-day number since the BC Centre for Disease Control recorded 45 cases on Aug. 25, 2020.
–With files from Amy JuddView link »
