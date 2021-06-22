SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. health officials to provide live COVID-19 update Tuesday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 3:58 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after talking about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after talking about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will address the media from Prince George, B.C., while Health Minister Adrian Dix will be in Vancouver.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, the Global News website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Henry is expected to push residents in the Northern Health region to get vaccinated, as that area lags behind other parts of the province in terms of vaccinations.

Trending Stories
The news conference comes a day after the province reported 229 cases of COVID-19 over the previous 72 hours along with three additional deaths. There were 94 cases from Friday to Saturday, while 90 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Forty-five cases were recorded from Sunday to Monday, the lowest single-day number since the BC Centre for Disease Control recorded 45 cases on Aug. 25, 2020.

–With files from Amy Judd

