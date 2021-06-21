SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. reports 229 new COVID-19 cases over 72 hours as seven-day average dips below 100

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 7:09 pm
B.C. reports 229 new COVID-19 cases over three days as daily average dips below 100
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers on Monday, June 21 ahead of Tuesday's live briefing. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has analysis and an update on the AstraZeneca vaccine as a second dose.

B.C. reported 229 cases of COVID-19 over the past three days along with three additional deaths.

There were 94 cases from Friday to Saturday while 90 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Forty-five cases were recorded from Sunday to Monday, the lowest single-day number since the BC Centre for Disease Control recorded 45 cases on Aug. 25.

Click to play video: 'Heat wave hits B.C. South Coast amid eased restrictions' Heat wave hits B.C. South Coast amid eased restrictions
Heat wave hits B.C. South Coast amid eased restrictions

The seven-day moving average for new cases dipped to 97, the lowest since Sept. 2.

Of the new cases, 51 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 99 were in the Fraser Health region, five were in Island Health, 60 were in Interior Health, and 13 were in Northern Health.

The seven-day rolling average of B.C.’s positivity rates is 2.4 per cent.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped by more than 15 per cent since Friday to 108, the lowest number since Nov. 6. Nearly half of those patients, 47 in total, are in intensive care.

Read more: B.C. moves to Step 2 of COVID-19 restart plan on June 15 — what will you be able to do?

There are 1,204 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., a decline of more than 13 per cent from Friday and the lowest number since Sept 3.

The three deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,743.

In a written statement issued Monday afternoon, the province reported that 77.3 per cent of all adults in B.C. and 75.8 per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 4,436,432 doses of vaccine have been administered in B.C., 935,401 of which were second doses.

The numbers come after the first weekend under Step 2 of B.C.’s restart plan. The province could move to Step 3 of the plan as early as July 1.

B.C. health officials are scheduled to speak at a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be in Prince George and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be in Vancouver.

— With files from Richard Zussman

