When B.C. moves to Step 2 of restart plan on June 15 — what will you be able to do?

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. is set to move to Step 2 of the province’s COVID-19 restart plan on June 15.

Premier John Horgan, Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon, Health Minister Adrian Dix, Tourism Minister Melanie Mark and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be announcing the move to Step 2 at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The event will be carried live on BC1, at the top of this story and on the Global BC Facebook page.

The criteria for moving to Step 2 is based on at least 65 per cent of the 18+ population being vaccinated with one dose, along with declining case counts and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On Friday, British Columbia reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as hospitalization numbers continued their steady downward trend.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average for new cases remains at 161.

There were 162 people in hospital, less than one-third the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in B.C. at the peak of the pandemic’s third wave.

Nearly 3.4 million British Columbians — almost 66 per cent of B.C.’s population — have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, nearly 498,000 people, or 9.6 per cent of B.C.’s population, have also had a second dose.

2:09 The one thing that could slow B.C.’s progress against COVID-19 The one thing that could slow B.C.’s progress against COVID-19

What changes on June 15?

Outdoor personal gatherings of up to 50 people (birthday parties, backyard BBQs, block parties) will now be permitted and children will be able to have playdates.

Story continues below advertisement

Organized gatherings indoors can now take place up to 50 people with a COVID safety plan in place.

When it comes to travel, provincial travel restrictions will be lifted, meaning recreational travel within B.C. will be allowed.

BC Transit and BC Ferries will also be able to offer increased service as needed.

2:35 Latest B.C. COVID-19 modelling data points to next part of restart program going ahead next week Latest B.C. COVID-19 modelling data points to next part of restart program going ahead next week

Restaurants and bars will be able to serve liquor until midnight.

Banquet halls can also operate with limited capacity and a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

For those looking forward to exercising inside, high-intensity group exercise will be allowed with reduced capacity and indoor games and practices for both adults and youth teams will be allowed. However, no spectators allowed at any indoor sport activities but outdoor spectators up to 50 people will be permitted.

Story continues below advertisement

Businesses and workplaces can also begin to bring people back to the workplace and small, in-person meetings will be allowed.

Masks will continue to be a requirement in all indoor public settings, along with physical distancing and frequent washing and sanitizing of hands.

According to the data presented by Henry, a 70 per cent interaction rate, combined with high vaccine uptake, would mean close to zero new cases a day by the beginning of that month.

In comparison, with lower vaccine uptake and an 80 per cent interaction rate, B.C. would likely record 200 new COVID-19 cases a day at the beginning of September.

Story continues below advertisement

-with files from Richard Zussman and Simon Little