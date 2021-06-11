Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 11 2021 9:13pm
02:29

What will a major new shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine mean for B.C.’s vaccination program?

Global’s Keith Baldrey on what Friday’s announcement of a major shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will mean to B.C.’s vaccination program.

