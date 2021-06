Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough firefighters responded to a house fire on Rideau Crescent Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames at the back of the home in the city’s south end.

Read more: House fire at Stewart and Dalhousie streets in Peterborough remains under investigation

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time.

TRAFFIC: @PtboFireRescue are on scene of a house fire on Rideau Crescent. This is the damage to the back of the home and pool area. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/hIxwVo3uC1 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Extensive damage could be seen at the back of the home and in a pool area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— More to come.