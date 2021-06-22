House fire at Stewart and Dalhousie streets in Peterborough remains under investigation

Peterborough police say they continue to investigate a fire at a boarded-up home last week.
The fire broke out on the evening of June 16 at a home at the corner of Stewart and Dalhousie streets.
No one was injured.
On Tuesday, the Peterborough Police Service stated it continues to investigate what officers are calling a suspicious fire.
Trending Stories
The case was handed over to police at the conclusion of the Office of the Fire Marshal’s investigation, police said.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments