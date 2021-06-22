Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

House fire at Stewart and Dalhousie streets in Peterborough remains under investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 9:47 am
Firefighters battle the house fire at the corner of Stewart and Dalhousie streets in Peterborough on June 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Firefighters battle the house fire at the corner of Stewart and Dalhousie streets in Peterborough on June 19, 2021. Global News

Peterborough police say they continue to investigate a fire at a boarded-up home last week.

The fire broke out on the evening of June 16 at a home at the corner of Stewart and Dalhousie streets.

Read more: Fire tears through boarded up home at Dalhousie and Stewart streets in Peterborough

No one was injured.

On Tuesday, the Peterborough Police Service stated it continues to investigate what officers are calling a suspicious fire.

Trending Stories

The case was handed over to police at the conclusion of the Office of the Fire Marshal’s investigation, police said.

Click to play video: 'Dalhousie St. fire investigation in Peterborough continues' Dalhousie St. fire investigation in Peterborough continues
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police tagOffice of the Fire Marshal tagPeterborough Fire tagOFM tagFire Dalhousie street tagOntario Office of the Fire Marshall tagPeterborough fire investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers