House fire at Stewart and Dalhousie streets in Peterborough remains under investigation

Peterborough police say they continue to investigate a fire at a boarded-up home last week.

The fire broke out on the evening of June 16 at a home at the corner of Stewart and Dalhousie streets.

No one was injured.

On Tuesday, the Peterborough Police Service stated it continues to investigate what officers are calling a suspicious fire.

The case was handed over to police at the conclusion of the Office of the Fire Marshal’s investigation, police said.

