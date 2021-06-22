Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP arrest man with large butcher knife and yelling threats outside Premier Doug Ford’s house

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 12:35 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks to his office in the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, June 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks to his office in the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, June 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Premier Doug Ford’s office said a man allegedly equipped with a large butcher knife showed up outside his Etobicoke home and was arrested by an Ontario Provincial Police officer.

Ivana Yelich, Ford’s director of media relations, told Global News the man was allegedly yelling threats Monday night.

Yelich also said an OPP officer was on-site nearby and arrested the man a short time later.

“The premier thanks the officer for his quick action and bravery, which resulted in no harm to anyone involved in the incident,” she said in a statement.

Ford’s house has been the site of protests before. In late November, Ford commented that “every single day” there were protesters outside his home — calling them “buffoons.”

Read more: ‘Bunch of yahoos’: Doug Ford blasts Toronto protest against coronavirus-related restrictions

Story continues below advertisement

“I have the best neighbours anyone could ever ask for. They didn’t sign up for this,” Ford said at the time. “They aren’t making decisions for the government. It is totally unfair.

Trending Stories

“It’s unacceptable that they have to put up with this because they’re living beside the premier.”

Toronto Police Acting Chief James Ramer said he spoke with the commissioner of the OPP about the incident on Tuesday.

“Actually I’m very concerned about it,” he told reporters.

“It’s an unfortunate incident.”

— With files from Nick Westoll

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagDoug Ford tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagDoug Ford OPP tagButcher knife Doug Ford tagDoug Ford etobicoke house tagDoug Ford home tagDoug Ford threats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers