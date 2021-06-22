OPP arrest man with large butcher knife and yelling threats outside Premier Doug Ford’s house

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Doug Ford’s office said a man allegedly equipped with a large butcher knife showed up outside his Etobicoke home and was arrested by an Ontario Provincial Police officer.

Ivana Yelich, Ford’s director of media relations, told Global News the man was allegedly yelling threats Monday night.

Yelich also said an OPP officer was on-site nearby and arrested the man a short time later.

“The premier thanks the officer for his quick action and bravery, which resulted in no harm to anyone involved in the incident,” she said in a statement.

Ford’s house has been the site of protests before. In late November, Ford commented that “every single day” there were protesters outside his home — calling them “buffoons.”

“I have the best neighbours anyone could ever ask for. They didn’t sign up for this,” Ford said at the time. “They aren’t making decisions for the government. It is totally unfair.

“It’s unacceptable that they have to put up with this because they’re living beside the premier.”

Toronto Police Acting Chief James Ramer said he spoke with the commissioner of the OPP about the incident on Tuesday.

“Actually I’m very concerned about it,” he told reporters.

“It’s an unfortunate incident.”

— With files from Nick Westoll

#BREAKING: Premier’s Office confirms man with butcher knife was arrested outside Doug Ford’s home. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/BqrKDj9VNP — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) June 22, 2021

