Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged in alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old girl in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 11:55 am
Saskatoon police said a 15-year-old girl was encouraged to drink alcohol before she was sexually assaulted by two males along the riverbank. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said a 15-year-old girl was encouraged to drink alcohol before she was sexually assaulted by two males along the riverbank. File / Global News

Saskatoon police believe there may be more victims in a sexual assault case involving a 15-year-old girl.

Officers were called to Royal University Hospital on June 8 where the girl was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the girl was picked up from her home the previous night and taken to a location along the riverbank of the South Saskatchewan River.

Read more: Saskatoon fastball coach Ricky Davis pleads not guilty to sexual assault

She was then encouraged to drink alcohol before she was sexually assaulted by two males, according to the police report.

Police said the girl was then left by the riverbank in a vulnerable state.

Story continues below advertisement

She was discovered by a passerby who called for help, police said.

The girl was taken to hospital and police said she has since recovered from her physical injuries.

Read more: Regina chiropractor already charged, facing 6 additional sexual assault charges

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Saskatoon, are facing charges of sexual assault, child pornography and voyeurism.

Police did not say when they are scheduled to appear in court.

Investigators with the Saskatoon Police Service child centre believe there may be other girls or women in the community who have been victimized in a similar way.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagSaskatoon Police tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon News tagChild Pornography tagVoyeurism tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers