2 charged in alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old girl in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police believe there may be more victims in a sexual assault case involving a 15-year-old girl.

Officers were called to Royal University Hospital on June 8 where the girl was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the girl was picked up from her home the previous night and taken to a location along the riverbank of the South Saskatchewan River.

She was then encouraged to drink alcohol before she was sexually assaulted by two males, according to the police report.

Police said the girl was then left by the riverbank in a vulnerable state.

She was discovered by a passerby who called for help, police said.

The girl was taken to hospital and police said she has since recovered from her physical injuries.

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Saskatoon, are facing charges of sexual assault, child pornography and voyeurism.

Police did not say when they are scheduled to appear in court.

Investigators with the Saskatoon Police Service child centre believe there may be other girls or women in the community who have been victimized in a similar way.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.